LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested and charged with DUI and murder after a crash that killed a 63-year-old woman and injured five other people, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the intersection of Kentucky 61 and Kentucky 323 in the Summersville community of Green County, KSP said in a news release. That's between Allendale and Greensburg, near Campbellsville.
Police said Daniel Sidebottom, 22, was headed west on KY 323 when he disregarded a stop sign and a caution light at the intersection with KY 61, crashing into a Honda Odyssey that was headed north on KY 61.
A passenger in the Honda, 63-year-old Sandra Durfree, of Hodgenville, was flown to University of Louisville Hospital where she died.
The driver of the Honda, and four passengers, including two juveniles, were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police did not provide the extent of those injuries.
Police said Sidebottom refused medical treatment at the scene and was arrested, charged with DUI, disregarding a stop sign, murder, two counts of assault in the first degree and three counts of assault in the second degree.
Sidebottom is being held at the Taylor County Detention Center.
KSP said the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.