LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Columbia, Kentucky, man on child pornography charges.
According to a news release, 42-year-old Bruce Spoon was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police on Thursday.
Police said KSP's Electronic Crime Branch began investigating Spoon after it was discovered that he uploaded sexually explicit images online.
A search warrant was executed at his home on Thursday. During that time, authorities seized equipment allegedly used in the crime.
Spoon was charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12. He is currently being held in the Adair County Detention Center.
