LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking after police say he forced a juvenile girl to have sexual relations with himself and another man.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Austin Stafford was arrested by the Kentucky State Police just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say Stafford had been under investigation for forcing the juvenile to engage in the sex acts, and that he "benefitted from the sexual encounter."
Investigators executed a search warrant on Stafford's computer and allegedly found inappropriate images of the juvenile.
Police say Stafford admitted to coercing the juvenile to have sex with both him and another man and to send him videos of the encounters.
Stafford is charged with human trafficking and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
