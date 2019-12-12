LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child pornography investigation has ended with a Kentucky man being charged with rape.
Devin Avery, 25, was arrested Wednesday in Munfordville, Kentucky, about 30 miles south of Elizabethtown.
Kentucky State Police said it got a complaint about Avery posting several sexual images of underage girls online.
While arresting him at a Hart County home, police said they also took equipment used in the crime.
Avery is charged with rape and distribution of child porn. He is currently being held in the Hart County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.