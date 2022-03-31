LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the neck just outside of Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
According to court documents, officers with the Frankfort Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jacob Allen, of Nicholasville, early Thursday morning.
Louisville Metro Police said the shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Standing Oak Drive, in a subdivision near the Waverly Hills Sanitorium.
Court documents allege that Allen was drinking with a friend when they got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. During the fight, Allen allegedly shot the man in the neck.
Police said Allen then drove to the home of a friend in Frankfort. That friend eventually persuaded him to call police and turn himself in.
At that point, LMPD had issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of first-degree assault. He was taken into custody by the Frankfort Police Department and is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
The current condition of the victim is not known.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.