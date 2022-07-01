LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is being held on a $10 million bond after police said he shot seven officers Thursday night, killing two and injuring five others.
Lance Storz, 49, shot at officers multiple times with a rifle Thursday night, according to an arrest citation, around his residence on Main Street in the small town of Allen, Kentucky, in Floyd County just south of Prestonsburg.
Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m., joining local officers already on the scene. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.
Two officers were killed at the scene, and five officers were injured, an arrest citation said. An emergency management official was also injured and a police K-9 dog was killed, according to the citation.
Few details from police were available Friday morning from the rural area in a mountainous part of eastern Kentucky. State police said in a brief statement that they are investigating an "officer-involved shooting," and gave few other details.
"Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post Friday morning. "This is a tough morning for our commonwealth."
Storz was arraigned Friday morning by a judge in Pike County. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder of a police officer. One of the charges was originally attempted murder of a police officer, but a judge said at the hearing that was upgraded to murder. He is also facing another attempted murder charge and assault on a service animal.
