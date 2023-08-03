LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Joseph Howe, 41, of Magnolia, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.
Howe was arrested in Elizabethtown last October.
According to court documents, Howe kicked in a door at the Capitol and went in wearing body armor and a gas mask. He also grabbed a riot shield from a capitol police officer and smashed media equipment.
He's scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.
In the months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the storm of the Capitol.
