LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man and woman will spend more than 10 years in prison for dealing meth in southern Indiana.
James Shultz, 37, of Louisville, and Sheena Garrett, 35, of Henderson, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges on Wednesday.
Shultz will spend 15 years in prison, while Garrett will spend 12.
According to court documents, the two conspired to deal nearly 10 pounds of crystal meth between January and September 2018. Shultz would ship three to six pounds of meth to Garett, who would then sell it around the Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky, areas.
Police found drugs and cash in Shultz's car after he was stopped on Interstate 69 near Evansville for a traffic violation in 2018.
The Department of Justice said Shultz admitted that he intended to provide Garrett with meth for "further distribution."
