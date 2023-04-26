LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catherine McKinney has been sentenced for the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Serenity. 

McKinney had originally been charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a plea agreement on April 14.

On Monday, Bullitt County Judge Rodney Burress ordered McKinney to serve 12 years for manslaughter, five years for abuse of a corpse, and five years for tampering with physical evidence. All sentences will be served concurrently. She must serve at least 85 percent of her sentence. 

Serenity's family made emotional impact statements during Wednesday's sentencing, as McKinney stood by in an orange jumpsuit. She has been in the Bullitt County Jail since March 2022, after her daughter's body was found. 

Last February, Serenity's paternal grandfather reported her missing in Shelby County after several loved ones hadn't seen the little girl since Dec. 24, 2020. Just a few weeks after reporting her missing, detectives found Serenity's body in a suitcase in a wooded area near the line between Jefferson and Bullitt counties.

"What you have allowed to happen has destroyed us," said Serenity's paternal grandmother, Melody Roller. "She was our everything. Our light in darkness. Our warmth in the cold. Her arms -- those little arms -- gave the greatest hugs. Her smile that was so contagious. We will never understand why you allowed this to happen, when you had so many opportunities to leave Serenity with someone, or call one of us. "

"We thought that manslaughter-1 fit the situation best in this particular case, with respect to Ms. McKinney," Bullitt County Commonwealth's Attorney Bailey Taylor said after McKinney agreed to the plea deal. Taylor said the agreement also requires "McKinney's testimony in the case involving Dakota Hill."

Hill, McKinney's boyfriend, is currently in the Bullitt County Detention Center, charged with murder in relation to Serenity's death. His next court date is scheduled for this summer.

Before ordering the sentence, Judge Burress said what happened to Serenity sounded like a "horror movie."

McKinney's attorney again emphasized she was not admitting to killing her daughter, and said Hill's abuse from led to Serenity's death. Serenity's father and grandmother both told the court they have yet to forgive McKinney for what she did, and have no plans to visit her in prison. Their current focus is on the Hill's upcoming murder trial this summer. 

