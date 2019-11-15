LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky police have arrested a Georgia man in connection with a 1978 kidnapping and rape.
Boone County Sheriff's detectives said they used fingerprint evidence to identify Michael Tate, 77, as the perpetrator.
Police said that fingerprints on the victim's car matched Tate's.
Detectives interviewed Tate at his home in Georgia on Wednesday. Authorities said Tate admitted to raping a Kentucky woman and to sexually assaulting women in two other states.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.