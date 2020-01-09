LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky State Police is asking for help identifying a murder victim in a 32-year-old cold case.
Police said the woman depicted in this composite sketch is the victim of a murder that happened in Owen County, Kentucky, in 1988. The woman's body was badly decomposed when police found it in a rural area not far from a roadway, and investigators have never been able to identify her.
Thanks to the help of the Texas Rangers Evidential Art & Facial Identification team, KSP was able to obtain a new composite sketch that portrays what the woman may have looked like at the time of her death. Investigators believe the woman may have "affiliations" to the Columbus, Ohio, or Miami, Florida, areas, according to KSP.
If you have any information that can help, call KSP Post 5 in Campbellsburg, Kentucky, at 502-532-6363.
