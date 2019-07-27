LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police seized drugs, money and guns after executing a search warrant Friday in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Just after 6 p.m. Friday, KSP and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office seized two pounds of marijuana, one ounce of suspected ecstasy with an estimated value of $3,000 and 40 strips of LSD from Webbmont Circle, which is near Frankfort Road in Shelbyville.
Officials said they also found $5,000 in cash and three firearms. One of the firearms was reported as stolen.
No arrests were reported by KSP, which said its investigation is ongoing.
