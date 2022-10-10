LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A search is underway for an inmate who assaulted a jailer and escaped from a Breckinridge County hospital early Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
In a release, KSP said Kody Claycomb, 30, was taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital about 1:20 a.m. (CDT) after a fall at the Breckinridge County Detention Center. Police said while he was at the hospital, Claycomb assaulted a deputy jailer and fled in a detention center vehicle that didn't have a police radio or any weapons inside.
KSP said police later found the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse along U.S. 60 in Harned, Kentucky.
Claycomb, who is from Louisville, is described as a white male, standing 6'0", and weighing approximately 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing orange detention center clothing. He was in the Breckinridge County Detention Center in Hardinsburg for possession of methamphetamine.
Anyone who has seen Claycomb or knows where he may be is asked to contact KSP, Post 4 at 270-766-5078.
