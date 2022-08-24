LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman pleaded guilty to pepper-spraying police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The Department of Justice said Shelly Stallings pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with an officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly weapon.
According to court documents, Stallings and three others pepper-sprayed a line of police officers in the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Stallings was arrested in Owensboro back in February. A federal judge will determine her sentence.
