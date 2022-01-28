LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after being shot at a trailer park in Harrison County on Friday.
According to KSP, troopers responded to a police shooting in Cynthiana around 4:16 p.m. KSP said an officer with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived at the scene and took a KSP trooper who was shot to Harrison Memorial Hospital.
The trooper was taken to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and is in stable condition.
Law enforcement has identified a suspect, reported by LEX18.
