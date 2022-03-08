LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested Monday and charged with drug trafficking in Henry County, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said troopers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle off Interstate 71 near the Campbellsburg exit around 3:15 a.m. KSP said the trooper believed the motorists had been drinking, so he conducted an investigation into possible impairment of two people.
Seven pounds of packaged marijuana was found, along with suspected methamphetamine, cash and a bag containing unknown substance, according to KSP.
Fleceto Adndno, 42, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in controlled substance, among other charges.
Jose Casillas Martinez, 33, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in controlled substance, among other charges.
Both men were housed at the Oldham County Detention Center.
