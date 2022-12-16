LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County man is behind bars for sex crimes against children.
Kentucky State Police originally issued a warrant out of Hopkins County for the arrest of 22-year-old Devon Wade.
He was then arrested by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch and the United States Marshals Services on Tuesday at a residence in Louisville.
Wade is accused of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. He's facing one count of rape, one count of sodomy and four counts of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
Wade faces 10 to 20 years in prison and the investigation remains ongoing.
He's currently being housed in the Jefferson County Detention Center.
