LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Friday after being accused of sharing child porn online.
Joshua Jackson, 40, was arrested after an undercover Crimes Against Children investigation.
Police said they searched a home in Clermont and found the equipment used in the crime. Jackson was arrested and charged with four counts of distributing child porn.
He's being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center.
