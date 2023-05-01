LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Marion County man is facing charges for child sexual exploitation.
Kentucky State Police arrested Joshua Miles, 25, during an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, the agency said in a news release.
Police said they started looking into Miles after they saw him sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
Authorities seized equipment "used to facilitate the crime," which is being examined by forensic teams.
Miles is charged with distribution of obscene matter to minors, prohibited use of an electronic communication device to procure a minor. He's being held in the Marion County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
