LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy from Henry County was charged on Tuesday after stealing vehicles, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said troopers began an investigation after two vehicles, including one heavy-duty truck, were stolen in Henry County. Police found the first vehicle wrecked and abandoned, and later received a call that the truck was located driving near Pendleton.
KSP attempted a traffic stop, but the truck didn't stop, which began a police pursuit. Two KSP vehicles were hit by the truck during the chase.
Troopers deployed a tire deflation device in Oldham County, which deflated at least one of the vehicle's tires. Police said the truck turned onto Main Street in La Grange and hit multiple parked vehicles.
KSP said the teenager fled on foot for a short distance before a taser was used to end the pursuit. The teenager was reported missing the day before.
No one was injured in the incident, according to KSP.
