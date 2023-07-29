LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested and accused of impersonating a peace officer.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Barren County.
The pursuit entered Hardin County and that's when troopers discovered that a Barren County constable, 29-year-old Joseph Ramey, was involved in the chase and was driving a van that had emergency lights and a "five-point star" with "Kentucky constable" written on the side.
KSP said troopers observed Ramey driving at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner and nearly crashed into the law enforcement vehicle.
According to KSP, Ramey didn't have any law enforcement certification and had taken office in January.
Ramey was eventually arrested after a warrant was issued and he's being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
He's been initially charged with wanton endangerment, impersonating a peace officer, and official misconduct.
