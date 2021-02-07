LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A disturbance call late Saturday night in Laurel County ended with a sheriff’s deputy shooting an armed suspect, authorities said.
The suspect, identified by the sheriff's office as Michael Collins, 59, of London, Kentucky, was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for what authorities said were "serious injuries." No deputies were injured, according to a post on the office's Facebook page.
Collins as of Sunday was in "critical but stable condition," said Trooper Scottie Pennington with Kentucky State Police, which is investigating the shooting. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said it has obtained warrants for Collins' arrest on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a property off Chestnut Way, not far from London, Kentucky, on reports of Collins "in the wood line behind the complainant's residence threatening to shoot the complainant," the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post.
"The complainant advised it was too dark to get a description of the suspect," the post says.
Once authorities were at the scene, the sheriff's office said they saw Collins "in the wood line laying prone armed with a pistol aimed at" one of the deputies who was "in the wooded area behind the complainant's residence."
The deputy, identified by the sheriff's office as Deputy Hobie Daugherty, fired shots at Collins after the sheriff's office said the man refused authorities' commands to drop his pistol. Collins was hit in the shoulder and abdomen, according to the office's Facebook post.
"Deputies immediately disarmed the suspect and seized the weapon," the Facebook post says, "and deputies retrieved first aid equipment from their patrol vehicles and administered first aid to the suspect while the ambulance service was notified and responded to the scene along with other emergency service personnel."
Collins was initially taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in London before being transported to Lexington for treatment.
