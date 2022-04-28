LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were hurt, including two Kentucky State Police troopers, after a four-vehicle collision Wednesday in Marion County.
According to KSP, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. on U.S. 68 near Barbers Mill Road in Lebanon.
Troopers Stephen England and Dexter Colvin were stopped on 68 behind two other vehicles when they were rear ended.
Both troopers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the first car that was stopped — which was also rear-ended — was arrested. KSP said 27-year-old Martin Torres was initially been charged with operating the vehicle without a license and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render air or assistance.
He's in custody at the Marion County Detention Center.
It's unknown if the driver who caused the crash is facing any charges.
