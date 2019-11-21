LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is upgrading its 911 emergency dispatching system with new technology that officials say will save more lives.
The program that supplies information to first responders who answer calls is getting an upgrade. The upgrades will help dispatchers cut down on the number of steps they need to take before responding.
They will also enable dispatchers to exchange information with neighboring agencies.
The upgrade to the system started with the post in Frankfort on Monday.
All KSP posts should be upgraded by April.
