LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a La Grange, Kentucky, man who was involved in a car accident earlier this month threatened the other driver and intentionally ran into him with his car.
According to court documents, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 39-year-old Tyler Jarrell on Feb. 22 and he was taken into custody by the La Grange Police Department on Feb. 23.
Police said the incident happened on Feb. 16. According to court documents, Jarrell and the victim were traveling southbound on I-265 when Jarrell sideswiped the victim's Kia Sorento with his Ford F-150.
Instead of stopping, he allegedly kept driving and exited the interstate at the Old Henry Road ramp. The victim followed Jarrell, who tried to speed away, passing other motorists by crossing into oncoming lanes, according to court documents.
Police said he finally stopped at an auto repair shop at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Evergreen Road, where the victim got out of his car to exchange insurance information with him.
Jarrell allegedly stayed in his vehicle, and allegedly said with slurred speech, "You're [EXPLETIVE] with the big dogs, now!"
Police said he then accelerated and drove his truck into the victim, knocking him to the ground before hitting the victims' Kia, bending the driver's side door and damaging the front end. He then drove away, according to police.
The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital East. According to court documents, he sustained injuries to his right knee, right hip and buttocks, left tricep and rear shoulder, as well as road rash and bruising.
He was able to provide police with the license plate number and model of the truck, and also identified an image of Jarrell.
Jarrell was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident / failure to render aid and assistance and first-degree wanton endangerment.
He's currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
