LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He wears a mask that looks like a bat, but this dark knight is no protector of Gotham -- or Lexington.
Police say he's a crook.
According to a report by LEX 18, someone wearing a Batman mask is breaking into Lexington businesses, and police want to catch the caped crusader of crime and put him behind bars.
The so-called Batman burglar struck at least three times in one night and was caught on surveillance video.
"I didn't believe it at first, and then I thought, 'Yep, that's definitely happening,'" said Fat Daisy Skateboard Company co-owner Dave Rogers as he recalled the moment he saw the surveillance footage of the break-in.
The thief broke into Fat Daisy last Thursday on its first anniversary, according to police. But he didn't take anything.
"He didn't come in and tear the place up," Rogers said. "He didn't break stuff or leave a mess everywhere. He just kinda rifled through my stuff, put it back and then left."
Rogers said he also tried to break into several other stores in the same strip mall. The evidence of that can still be seen on the door handles, which are damaged.
Across the street, the person is seen on a security video trying to break into Ernie's Spirits and Euro Spa. Footage indicates that he was unsuccessful.
It was Java Jukebox, which opened three months ago, that got hit the worst.
Owner Lane Allen said the burglar stole $400 in cash, a $2,000 register and unplugged his refrigerators, which caused him to lose $1,500 in food.
"Having somebody just step all over my hard work -- it hurts," Allen said.
Allen didn't have any cameras inside the store at the time of the burglary, but one outside caught the suspect's image.
While Allen says he feels violated, he says he also feels support from the community. Someone even bought a security system for him to put inside his store.
"The day after, I was just going through my phone and just crying because of all the people that were, like, showing love and showing their support," he said.
Allen said he has filed a police report, and hopes Lexington Police are able to catch the burglar soon.
