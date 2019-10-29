LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in a DUI crash is indicted for murder.
Police say Sequoyah Collins, 24, was under the influence of alcohol and driving more than 80 miles per hour at the time of the crash in July. The speed limit where it happened was 45.
Lexington Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty previously said Collins was speeding July 5 near the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Lansdowne Drive. Witnesses told officers Collins ran a red light and hit another car. Alexia Gomez Hernandez, 10, was killed in the crash.
Police say Collins' blood alcohol content level four hours after the crash was .211, and a blood test also reportedly showed she had traces of cocaine in her system.
Collins is set to be arraigned on the charges next month.
