LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed and another injured in a shooting near the edge of Louisville's Kenwood Hill and Auburndale neighborhoods Thursday evening.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, Third Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7300 block of Southside Drive around 5:20 p.m. That's near Auburndale Park between New Cut Road and Palatka Road.
Once on scene, police found two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to Smiley.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects as of 6:30 p.m.
Police haven't determined if the two victims knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal by clicking here.
