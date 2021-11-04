LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Old Louisville on Thursday.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to the reported shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street, near South Brook and South Floyd streets, according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the department.
On scene, police found a man believed to be in his 20s with "multiple gunshot wounds." He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but does not have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the departments crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal, here.
