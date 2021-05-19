LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Southland Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officers with LMPD's Third Division responded around 5:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 6800 block of Southside Drive, department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. At the scene, they found a male who had been shot.
"Upon further investigation, it was determined that the shooting took place in the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane," Mitchell said in the statement.
The male, whose age police did not provide, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for what Mitchell said were "non-life-threatening injuries."
Third Division officers are investigating the shooting but had no suspects as of Wednesday night, according to Mitchell. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.