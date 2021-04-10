LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in west Louisville, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and West Broadway, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Officers responding to the scene found a male, whose age was not provide, who had been shot.
Mitchell said the male was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."
Officers in LMPD's Second Division are investigating but have no suspects, according to Mitchell. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
