LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot Saturday morning near Lannan Memorial Park in the Portland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
First Division officers responded around 9:50 a.m. to a shooting reported in the 2300 block of Lannan Park Road and found a male at the scene who had been shot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
The male, whose age was not provided, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for "non-life-threatening" injuries, according to Mitchell.
First Division officers are investigating but had no suspects as of Saturday morning, Mitchell said.
Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
