LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Sixth Division officers initially responded on a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane around 1:30 p.m.
Police then found a man who was shot. Mitchell said in a news release that the victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
After investigating, police say that the shooting originally took place in the 4400 block of Plantus Place.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.
