LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting Friday night in Louisville's Portland neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.
The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North 20th Street, according to a statement Saturday morning from Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers responding to the scene found a male, whose age police did not provide, who had been shot.
The male was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," Mitchell said.
Officers with LMPD's First Division are investigating. Mitchell did not say Saturday morning if the department had any suspects in the case.
