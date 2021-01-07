LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue, not far from Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville Metro Police spokesman John Bradley said in a statement.
Officers responding to the scene found a male, age unknown, "suffering from a fatal gunshot wound," Bradley said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD.
Police did not say if investigators with the Homicide Unit have any suspects in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.