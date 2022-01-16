LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Taylor Boulevard near the Watterson Expressway on Sunday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Police found a male with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects, according to LMPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
