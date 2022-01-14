LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found dead after being shot Friday night near the Shawnee neighborhood.
LMPD Second Division officers were called around 7:15 p.m. to the shooting on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
When they arrived inside the building, they located a male who had been shot, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said the man received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.