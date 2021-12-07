LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night in the Park Hill neighborhood.
According to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, police in the area were stopped by a man with gunshot wounds near Dixie Highway and Prentice Street around 9 p.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, and Ruoff said he is stable.
Police found a shooting scene in the 1200 block of South 17th Street.
Ruoff says a short time later, police heard gunshots and saw a silver Ford SUV fleeing at a high rate of speed. Police lost sight of the vehicle around Interstate 264.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.
