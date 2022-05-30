LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was shot in Portland early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting victim that arrived at University of Louisville hospital by private means around 3:20 a.m. after a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street at a gas station.
Ellis said the gunshot victim was immediately taken into surgery. LMPD's homicide unit is investigating the shooting due to the severity of the person's injuries, according to Ellis.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
