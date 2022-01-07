LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being found shot in the Park Hill neighborhood Friday night.
According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 22nd Street and St. Louis Avenue around 8 p.m. Once on scene, police found a boy who had been shot, but later determine he had been shot at another unknown location.
Ellis said the child was alert and conscious while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
As of Friday night, there were no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.