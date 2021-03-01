LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl is recovering after she was shot Monday night in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Virginia Avenue, near Shawnee Park, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division responding to the scene found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound inside a home.
Ruoff said the girl was stable when she was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.
Police do not have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing by detectives with LMPD's Second Division.
