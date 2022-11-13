LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old girl was injured after being shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday morning.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded around 10 a.m. on a report of a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means.
Police say an investigation revealed that a 16-year-old girl and an acquaintance were walking in the area of 3500 Greenwood Avenue.
They heard gunshots and then ran into a residence. The girl realized she had been shot once she arrived.
Police say her injuries "appear to be non-life threatening."
LMPD's Second Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
