LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood near Shively.
The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gagel Avenue, between Dixie Highway and Manslick Road, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Responding officers located two men that had been shot "multiple times." Mitchell said they were pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said there are no suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
