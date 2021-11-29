LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized following a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park on Monday.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive. Two men were found with gunshot wounds.
Ruoff said both men were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line (502) 574-5673 or report it online here.
