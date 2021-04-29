LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for the person who shot at a home and parked car Thursday evening in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the 900 block of Euclid Avenue and Montana Avenue on a report of the shooting around 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered that someone fired "several shots" from a vehicle, striking a parked car and a home in the area, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
"Fortunately no one was injured by the gunfire but a 6-year-old boy inside the home did sustain a small cut from flying debris and was treated by EMS," Smiley said in a statement.
Fourth Division investigators are asking anyone with information to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.