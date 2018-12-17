LMPD arrest pair for stealing package from porch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man and woman authorities say stole mail from the porch of a home.
Eddie Prater, 40, and Andrea Garcia, 29, were arrested on Saturday in the 4600 block of Dixie Highway, near San Jose and Gagel Avenues.
According to an arrest report, Prater and Garcia stole a package off the porch of a home located in the 2000 block of Paddock Lane on Dec. 12, 2018.
Police say the victim has surveillance video of Prater and Garcia pulling into the driveway of the home. Garcia then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and grabbed the package from the front porch.
Authorities say officers spotted Garcia driving on Dixie Highway in the same vehicle that was seen in the video.
Once in custody, police say Garcia admitted to stealing the package, which she threw in the garbage. According to police, Garcia also admitted that Prater drove her to the location.
Garcia and Prater are both charged with theft of mail matter.
