LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two minors are in police custody accused of stealing a car in west Louisville.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the car was stolen near 18th and Ali around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police found the vehicle near 38th and tried to stop it, but the car took off.
Eventually, the car crashed into the front porch of a house at 32nd and Broadway.
The people in the car took off. LMPD said they arrested two juveniles connected to the carjacking.
Police haven't said if they're still looking for more suspects.
