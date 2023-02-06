LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a December homicide that left a 16-year-old boy dead.
The victim, identified as Draven J. Daniel, was found shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6, 2022.
At the time, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street where Daniel was found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
LMPD investigators announced the arrests of two Louisville juveniles -- ages 15 and 17 -- on Jan. 19. The arrest of the 13-year-old suspect was announced on Feb. 6. All three are charged with murder and first degree robbery.
The suspects' names have not been released because they are minors.
Previous stories:
- 2 juveniles arrested in connection with murder of teen in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood
- Victim shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood identified as 16-year-old
- Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.