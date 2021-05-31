LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a male after a series of attempted robberies around Louisville Monday evening.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police got a description of the male suspect and his vehicle during the numerous attempted robberies.
It's suspected he attempted to rob the Thorntons on Poplar Level Road in Newburg, a Kroger on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park and the Circle K gas station on St. Andrews Church Road, among other businesses, according to Ruoff.
He was located by another police agency around 6 p.m. before he fled to Bullitt County. When the suspect returned to Jefferson County, LMPD's Air Unit located the suspect, which allowed officers to follow him "at a safe distance," Ruoff said.
Police arrested the suspect at Frankfort Avenue and Clifton Avenue in the Clifton neighborhood around 7 p.m. with the help of several LMPD divisions, LMPD's K-9 unit and "multiple agencies," Ruoff said. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries.
LMPD said the investigation is ongoing. The suspect's name, age and charges have not yet been released.
This story may be updated.
