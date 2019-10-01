LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to catch a thief.
According to a news release from LMPD, it happened on Sept. 22 at about 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Eastern Parkway, near Barret Avenue.
Police have released surveillance video of the theft that appears to show a man stealing an air compressor from a detached garage.
Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of the thief is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
